URBANA, ILL (WAND) - Urbana School District 116 (USD116) is further expanding Farm to School programming, supported by a USDA Farm to School Program Implementation Grant received by Sola Gratia Farm and in partnership with Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The CU Farm to School project will be building on their previous work to create new opportunities for students to learn about food production, cooking, and nutrition and improve access to fresh, healthy foods. The new grant will support the creation of a Farm to School Coordinator position for the district, fund garden leaders at each school, and develop educational kits for agriculture education in the classroom, the kitchen, and school gardens.
The project began in 2021 with the creation of a Farm to School Action Plan. USD116 students, staff, teachers, administrators, food service personnel, and community members were surveyed to create a comprehensive plan aimed at increasing access to unique, collaborative learning experiences and healthy, locally-sourced food in schools through Farm to School programming.
The Farm to School Steering Committee, comprised of over 50 USD116 students, staff, teachers, administrators, food service personnel, and community members, is helping to direct the project. Last year, another grant secured by CUPHD supported the development of four new garden spaces in the district and expanded support for four existing school gardens. These school gardens will be used as teaching tools in areas such as science, math, art and even writing, and provide a space for cross-cultural exploration and engagement.
Traci Barkley, the Director of Sola Gratia Farm, says, “knowing how to feed ourselves and our families healthy food is a crucial skill to develop, whether growing it ourselves, learning how to cook, or successfully navigating the grocery store or farmers market. We’re really looking forward to helping provide Urbana teachers with the tools and support to make hands-on farm-to-school activities for the classroom, kitchen and in-school gardens easy and accessible.”
The development of a Farm to School program in Urbana will provide students with access to healthy, locally-grown food during the school day, and connect students with the resources to support lifelong healthy habits. Farm to School programs can provide unique opportunities for career exploration, student-to-student mentorship, and experiential learning in a variety of subject areas. Programs that target school meals can also improve student nutrition, and increase participation in school meal programs.
To get involved with Farm to School or to track the development of the USD116 Farm to School program, visit the CU Farm to School website or Facebook page or contact the team at cufarmtoschool@gmail.com. You can also visit the Urbana School District job board for other opportunities.
