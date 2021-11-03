(WAND) - CVS Health announced over 50 locations in Illinois are accepting vaccine appointments for kids in the 5-11 age range.
The company will make vaccines available at 1,700 CVS locations across the United States, with shots going into arms beginning on Sunday, Nov. 7 after receipt and confirmation of vaccine supply. This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the Pfizer vaccine for children.
Parental or legal guardian consent is required for the 5-11 age group, CVS said, and children must be with an adult to be vaccinated. CVS is strongly encouraging patients to schedule appointments online here or through the CVS app to ensure availability.
Clicking on the online scheduler will show people what store nearest them will be offering the vaccine for children.
“We know many parents have been waiting for the opportunity to vaccinate their young children and are looking for convenient access to a trusted resource for vaccinations,” said Troyen A. Brennan, M.D., MPH, executive vice president and chief medical officer of CVS Health. “Our immunizers have been preparing for this important role, and stand ready to help answer parents’ questions, guide them and their children through the process, and administer the vaccines safely, with kindness and caring.”
The Pfizer vaccine contains one third of an adult dose.
