SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — After Thursday's round of severe storms, thousands are without power in Springfield.
City Water, Light and Power crews and City personnel are reminding residents to be safe and patient following the damaging storms today that caused across Springfield and nearby communities. Hundreds of reports of power lines, limbs and tree damage have been made. Damage assessment and crew deployment is underway now by CWLP, City personnel and other first responders.
Currently over 30,000 customers are known to be affected in power outages in areas across the city—from far north Springfield, West, Central and around the west side of the Lake Springfield.
Phone lines are extremely busy and some emergency phone lines are down too. Residents are encouraged to stay indoors, stay off the roads and to stay away from trees where power lines could be involved. Major Electric Damage and emergency trouble for CWLP can be reported to Dispatch or Dispatch voicemail at 217-789-2121 or overflow reports can be made to 217-789-2393.
Customers should not attempt to clear trees or other debris from lines and all lines should be treated as live even in areas where power is out. Drivers should proceed cautiously as traffic lights could be out and plan to treat intersections as a four-way stop.
Due to high call volume, customers do not need to report their power outages at this time. Estimates for power restoration will not be immediately available due to the scope of damage. Customers can view and track their electric service status by inputting their street address and phone number from the outage map at outagemap.cwlp.com/. More information and updates on outage status will be posted as available on the CWLP Facebook and Twitter pages.
