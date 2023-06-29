(WAND) — Power outages and storm damage have been reported across Central Illinois.
Check in with Ameren's outage map to report or see outages near you. https://outagemap.ameren.com/
Springfield customers can check CWLP's outage map at https://outagemap.cwlp.com/
As of 1:23 p.m., IDOT reports that Downed power lines are blocking all lanes of Interstate 55 at Lincoln (exit 133). IDOT crews are setting up detours utilizing exit 126.
As of 1:54 p.m., Illinois State Police Troopers report multiple semis rolled over due to heavy winds on I-57 Southbound. Traffic is being diverted to the Tuscola exit. Minor injuries have been reported.
As of 2:00 p.m., the Sangamon Mass Transit District reports that service is suspended until further notice due to damage on streets. SMTD is using smaller vehicles to get passengers that are currently on buses to their final destinations.
