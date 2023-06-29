(WAND) — A severe storm line that left more than a 500 mile stretch of damage across several Midwest states caused thousands of power outages throughout the mid-section of the Ameren Illinois service territory this afternoon. Outages by county can be found at AmerenIllinois.com/outage.
"This was a significant, slow moving weather cell that pounded our electric infrastructure over the course of several hours," said Lenny Singh, Chairman and President of Ameren Illinois. "Crews have been mobilized throughout the service territory and we are calling in reinforcements from Illinois and nearby states. We're in the assessment phase now and will focus on getting the system repaired and power restored as quickly as possible while exercising high standards of safety."
Ameren Illinois activated its Incident Management Team (IMT) at 1:00 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023, to support restoration activities. It will be staffed around-the-clock to coordinate service restoration, logistical support and communications.
“Customer safety is of utmost importance, particularly when severe weather occurs. We urge our customers to take precautions to protect themselves and their families, including staying away from downed power lines and immediately reporting any downed lines to Ameren Illinois," Singh said.
Customers and media can receive timely updates on outage restoration by following the Ameren Illinois news feed on Facebook or at twitter.com/AmerenIllinois.
Customer Reminders
- Call Ameren Illinois at 1-800-755-5000 as soon as possible to report a downed line, natural gas odor, or an outage.
- Stay away from downed power lines because these lines may still be energized. During an outage, individuals are asked to stay indoors after sunset because downed lines may not be visible. Stay away from brush, shrubs and fallen trees that may be hiding these lines.
- If your electric service is interrupted, unplug or protect sensitive computer and electronic equipment with a high-quality surge protector.
Customers seeking more information on their outage:
- Customers will receive notification on the restoration status of individual outages. Those who are signed up for alerts will receive alert updates through their preferred channels. All others will receive a phone call.
- Customers can report and check the status of their restoration at Ameren.com or download the free Ameren Mobile app where you can report or check your outage right from the palm of your hand.
- Sign up for alerts. Text REG to AMEREN (263736) to start or visit Ameren.com/Alerts.
- In addition, safety and real-time outage information is available on the outage map at AmerenIllinois.com/outagemap.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
