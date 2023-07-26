DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man who was killed in a motorcycle crash has been identified.
The Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said Jeremy A. Irons, 35, was killed when he was involved in a motorcycle vs. vehicle accident Sunday, July 23.
An autopsy is scheduled for this week.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Vermilion County Coroner's Office.
