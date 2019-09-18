DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville restaurant is closed after being broken into.
Cafe 13 posted photos on their Facebook page Wednesday showing the damage.
Someone smashed out the glass front door and the cash register was damaged, police said. The register was empty at the time, according to an employee.
Police were unable to locate any suspects after checking the area. They did not say if anything was stolen from inside of the store.
There were no injuries.
Danville police want anyone who might have information about the ongoing investigation to call them at (217)431-2250. Vermilion County Crime Stoppers can be reached at (217)446-TIPS.