ILLINOIS (WAND) - Darren Bailey has announced he will run for governor.
The Republican announced his plans Monday night in Effingham. He told a room full of supporters the decision to seek the 2022 party nomination came after discussions with his family.
“There’s nothing that’s wrong with Illinois that can’t be fixed by some conservative common sense," a statement from Bailey said. "I’ll fight for the working people, not the political elites. Today, there is a political class that is ignoring our values and harming American families. Illinois needs a leader that is one of us."
Bailey said Illinois is "in trouble," with issues starting before the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the state has a "spending problem."
"Government here in Illinois for a long time has always spent more than it took in," Bailey said. "That's what they do, they raised your taxes. And then government continued to spend more than it needed - up went your taxes. The cycle never ends."
He said businesses and families are fleeing Illinois.
"Illinois lost 850,000 people in the last decade to other states," Bailey said. "People have left looking for work. Our family and friends have left looking for affordable housing. Our family and friends are leaving because of high taxes."
Bailey currently serves the 109th District of Illinois in the state House of Representatives.
