MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A motorcyclist involved in a deadly 2017 crash was sentenced to prison Monday.
Jon K. Roberts, 55, faced 10 aggravated DUI charges and a charge of reckless homicide in connection to the July 15, 2017 crash, which occurred at 1:16 a.m. on Illinois Route 121 and North Lincoln Memorial Parkway - a location between Warrensburg and Latham.
Roberts, the driver of the motorcycle, ran off the north side of 121. He and the victim, 53-year-old Anna Roberts, were both ejected from the vehicle. She died in hospital care.
In exchange for a guilty plea Roberts entered in court Monday, all charges but one of the aggravated DUI counts were dropped. He was sentenced to six years in prison with credit for time served from Nov. 25, 2018 to Aug. 18, 2019. He must also serve three years of mandatory supervised release.
Roberts must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.