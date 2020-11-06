DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The future of the Decatur Celebration is looking bleak as organizers said financial resources are currently insufficient to hold a festival in 2021.
The Board of Directors said they were excited about the long-term future of the festival after the 2019 event, but due to the 2020 festival being canceled due to COVID-19, cash-flow has become a major issues.
"We have not been able to fundraise at the level that we have in prior years but the Board of Directors has worked diligently since March to minimize expenses by closing the office space and furloughing staff and even taking on much of the administrative duties ourselves. Additionally, we have spoken with other local organizations about potential partnerships but at this time of uncertainty many organizations are having to realize their own reorganization strategies," the board said in a statement sent to WAND News.
Decatur Celebration has been held for nearly 35 years.
The Board said, "We feel that we have exhausted all of our options at this time but are open to thoughtful and innovative ideas to keep the festival going and invite you to share them with us at DecaturCelebration2020BOD@gmail.com by November 30, 2020."
