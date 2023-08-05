DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Family YMCA hosted its annual Backpack Attack on Saturday.
With the help of community support and volunteers, more than 2,000 backpacks were filled with school supplies for local students.
"Back to school is exciting for kids and we want every kid to show up prepared on the first day," said Danielle Diskey, Director of Development and Marketing for YMCA.
For 12 years, Decatur Family YMCA has provided school supplies for local students. Jane Rademacher, an account manager in animal nutrition for ADM, said this is her third year volunteering for the event.
"I have a lot of pride because this is my hometown," she said. "It's great to be apart of this as well as have a company that supports our community."
In addition to ADM volunteers, Backpack Attack is sponsored by ADM, Ameren Illinois, PNC Bank, Walk It Like We Talk It, CHICO, TAT Global Enterprises and Hands of Hearts.
Backpacks were passed out at Decatur Family YMCA and Old Kings Orchard Community Center.
Due to the weather, John's Hill Magnet School backpack giveaway will be on Tuesday, August 8 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
