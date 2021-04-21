DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur fire crews responded to a working fire at the Walmart North on Prospect Drive just after 1:00pm Wednesday.
When fire crews arrived on scene they found black smoke coming from the rear of the building. Firefighter believe it started on the roof in solar panels and spread to roofing material. The fire did not spread to the interior of the building.
Decatur Fire Chief Jeff Abbott tells WAND News on scene the fire was put out just after 1:30pm. Crews remained on scene monitoring the situation until 2:20 p.m.
The store was evacuated and no one was hurt during the fire. Chief Abbott says because the fire was in the back above storage there was no immediate danger to shoppers of employees.
The fire still remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.