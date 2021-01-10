DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Fire Department responded to a call of an upside down infant car seat and cell phone sitting on the ice near the Lake Decatur Dam on Sunday morning.
The fire department removed the phone and car seat by rappelling down from the tower ladder truck.
A Technical Rescue team member did confirm the seat was empty about retrieval. The items have been turned into the Decatur Police Department.
For the safety of the fire fighters, both south bound lanes of the 51 bridge were shut down.
