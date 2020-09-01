DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who fired a gun in a deadly motel shooting pleaded guilty to charges.
Bryant Lowe, 18, was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm for his role in the Dec. 5 shooting at the Decatur Inn. Jayson Goodbred, 21, was killed in the shooting.
Lowe was 17 at the time of his arrest and was tried as an adult after turning 18. He first pleaded not guilty to charges in March 2020.
When Lowe entered a guilty plea in late August, it was to the reckless discharge of a firearm charge, which is a Class 4 felony count. Other charges were dismissed.
Lowe will be sentenced on Oct. 6, 2020.
