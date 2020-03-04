DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of shooting and killing another at the Decatur Inn pleaded not guilty to charges.
The Dec. 5 shooting led to the death of 21-year-old Jayson Goodbred, who was shot in room at the motel. He then went to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at 7:50 p.m. the same night.
Bryant Lowe, 18, was a 17-year-old teen at the time of his arrest. He faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm, which he pleaded not guilty to Wednesday.
Macon County State's Attorney Jay Scott said Lowe is being tried as an adult after turning 18.
Lowe pleaded not guilty in January to an attempted murder charge in connection to a December 2018 shooting, which wounded a 15-year-old teen in the 2900 block of N. Water St. Authorities said a grey sedan packed with people drove by when the victim was walking with friends, at which point shots came from inside the car.
Lowe faces pre-trial for both cases on April 6.
Avery Drake, 20, pleaded not guilty on Jan. 29 to a charge of obstructing justice in connection to the Decatur Inn shooting and faces pre-trial on March 11.