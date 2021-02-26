DECATUR Ill. (WAND) – Police said a 32-year-old man admitted to repeatedly molesting a girl under the age of ten over a one month period.
Jon A. Merli was arrested Thursday on a preliminary charge of predatory criminal sexual assault. He remained in custody Friday at the Macon County Jail.
According to a report of Merli's arrest, the girl told her mother that Merli touched her genitals and other private parts of her body.
The girl later told police that this has happened more than once, and at times, her clothes were taken off.
When police spoke to Merli, he voluntarily described various times where he molested the girl and said the incidents happened over a month's time. He also said the last time he touched the girl was the day she told her mother.
Merli's bail is set at $250,000, meaning he must pay ten percent ($25,000) in order to be released on bond.
If Merli is released from jail, he is ordered to stay away from the girl and any other child under the age of 18.
