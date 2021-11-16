DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man plans to spend his holiday feeding the homeless.
Matthew Joyner said for the second time, he will be feeding the homeless at the Oasis in Decatur. With the help of the Andrews Family Restaurant, Joyner plans to feed as many people as he can on Thanksgiving.
"I did it once in 2019, but COVID-19 messed me up last year, so I'm back at it again," he shared.
Joyner is asking the community for donations of hats, gloves and blankets to hand out to people who are experiencing homelessness.
"Back in 2019, they were so happy and smiling from ear to ear, so it's just the small things that count," Joyner said.
Joyner is not asking for monetary donations, only donations of hats, gloves and blankets. People can drop items off at the Walmart Deli on Prospect Drive in Decatur, or donations will be accepted on Thanksgiving Day.
People can drop items off at the Oasis in Decatur. Joyner said people can call him at (573) 890-0396.
