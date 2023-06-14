DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A man has entered a plea of not guilty to murder charges in in relation to a deadly shooting that took place on May 5 on W. Packard Street.
Deandrew L. Washington, 32, was arrested by members of the DPD and United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task force on May 11. Washington was then booked into the Macon County Jail.
A warrant was issued for Washington following an investigation into the W. Packard shooting.
The department said that officers responded to the 100 block of West Packard for a report of a person shot around 5:38 p.m. on May 5. When they arrived they found 28-year-old Travion Pickens shot multiple times.
Pickens was brought to the hospital by ambulance and was noted to be in very critical condition, and died shortly after arriving in the E.R.
The coroner confirmed Pickens suffered from multiple gunshot trauma.
In a preliminary hearing, evidence was heard and Washington entered a plea of not guilty. A pre-trial date was set for August 10 at 9 a.m.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.