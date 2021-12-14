URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who possessed child pornography has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars in federal court.
Tyler D. Jeffrey, 29, pleaded guilty in August 2020 to one count of transportation of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. Since his July 2020 arrest, he has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals.
At his sentencing hearing, Senior U.S. District Court Judge Michael M. Mihm found Jeffrey faced enhanced penalties due to a 2011 conviction for criminal sexual abuse in Macon County.
Jeffrey must register as a sex offender after his release from prison and will be on federal supervised release for eight years after his prison term ends.
“The investigation and prosecution in this case was the culmination of the collective hard work of several state and federal law enforcement agencies,” said U.S. Attorney Gregory K. Harris. “This is another example of the success that can be achieved from this effort.”
Charges against Jeffrey were investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Decatur Police Department, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which is led by the Illinois Attorney General. The U.S. government was represented in prosecution by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly Peirson.
