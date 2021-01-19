DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said she will seek an appointment to fill the Illinois Senate seat vacated by Andy Manar.
This came after the 48th Legislative District Committee announced its plan for accepting applications for the seat. Manar left the 48th State Senate District seat to become a senior advisor for Gov. JB Pritzker.
More to come.
