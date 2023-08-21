DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The city of Decatur is moving forward with an urban garden project that will take up almost two blocks of the Old Kings Orchard neighborhood. On Monday night council voted to demolish six homes in the area that will become the garden.
Decatur officials have been buying up property between Union and Edward Streets, running from West Grand down to West Packard Streets. The city plans to clear the land and hand it over to Good Samaritan Inn to be transformed into an agriculture project.
"The next step will be for us to let a contract, for a local contractor, to dig it all up and essentially till it on a large scale, and get it ready for planting," City Manager Scot Wrighton told WAND News.
Three of the houses approved for demolition are outside the original footprint of the urban garden, approved by city council in June. But the city said it's not ready to announce whether the project is expanding.
"We're thinking about whether or not there is practicality for us to move forward and make it larger. At this time I'm not able to talk about that because there are so many variables out there," Wrighton explained.
The project is being paid for with a violence prevention grant secured by Senator Doris Turner.
Wrighton hopes to have the property ready for the Good Samaritan Inn by 2024.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.