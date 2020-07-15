DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of shooting and killing another in April has been arrested again after bonding out of jail.
Bryant Bunch, 44, is charged with murder after the death of Devin Slater, 36, in Decatur. He posted 10 percent of his $1 million bail on April 13 - just days after authorities said the shooting happened.
On that day - April 5 - neighbors told WAND they heard six to 10 shots fired in the area of Dennis and Wood streets.
According to a sworn statement from Decatur police, Bunch was arrested a second time Tuesday after violating an order of protection with a prior domestic battery conviction. He pleaded guilty in February 1999 to a Class A misdemeanor charge of domestic battery, according to court records.
Bunch is held Wednesday on bail set at $100,000 in Macon County. In relation to the murder charge, records show a preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. on July 22.
