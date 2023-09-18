DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Park District and the Decatur Macon County Senior Center will combine facilities and services at the Scovill Activity Center starting November 1.
Effective November 1, 2023, all programs, activities, and services offered by both the Decatur Park District and the Decatur Macon County Senior Center for seniors will now be located under one roof at the Scovill Activity Center at 3909 W. Main St. in Decatur.
Once relocated, the programs and services offered at the Decatur Macon County Senior Center will be offered at the Scovill Activity Center, including all senior activities, senior assistance appointments, health screenings, daily congregate meals, and special events.
The full-time staff of the Decatur Macon County Senior Center will also transition to the Park District.
