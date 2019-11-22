DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur leaders want to know when people think about the state of the city’s golf courses.
An online survey from the Decatur Park District was created with the help of JJ Keegan+. Its goal is to collect insight and perspective from the public about Decatur courses.
Questions in the 7 to 9-minute survey ask – among other things - about the golf experience people think the park district should provide. It also asks about financial concerns and gets into the survey-taker’s history with the sport of golf.
One question asks if people would be open to "non-golf related amenities" being added to Hickory Point or Red Tail Run courses, such as biking and pedestrian trails or additional sporting facilities.
Completing the survey and entering an email address will enter each participant into a contest to win a foursome with carts, which would be valid through the 2020 season. The Decatur Part District said it will notify five winners by Dec. 15, 2019.
Click here to take the survey.