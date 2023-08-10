DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The union representing more than 300 teaching assistants in Decatur Public Schools District 61 has requested a federal mediator.
The Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants (DFTA, IFT Local 4324) has been in negotiations with the board since April, and their previous contract expired over the summer.
“We’ve been meeting with the board since March, and little progress has been made," said DFTA President Michelle Mitchell, a 28-year veteran teaching assistant. "We need them to understand that our working conditions directly impact our students’ learning conditions – and to best support them, we need support, too.”
Union members are seeking a wage increase which they hope will help with recruiting new teaching assistants as the district currently has unfilled positions in high need areas. They're also asking for a year-round pay schedule and the right to enroll their children at their own workplace.
“Teaching assistants are essential employees, and our work is crucial to support student learning, especially for our highest-need kids,” continued Mitchell. “We assist so that teachers can teach. And we think it’s time the board recognizes the work we do to support students in this district and beyond.”
Decatur Teaching Assistants serve students in Decatur Public Schools and the entire Macon-Piatt Special Education District.
The next bargaining session will be scheduled once a mediator has been assigned.
WAND is working to learn more, and will update this story with the latest information.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.