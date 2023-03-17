DECATUR, ILL (WAND): Decatur City Council proclaimed the week of March 13th as Turn the City Blue week in support for raising awareness for animal abuse and neglect.
Resources detailed at the end of article.
If you drove around Decatur, you might have noticed blue lights around town. They lit up blue to bring awareness to animal abuse and neglect in Decatur. "They're living beings just like you and I, you know every life matters." Courtney Pritchett, a local animal advocate, tells WAND News. "When we see those blue lights, we know we are doing great things for the animals in our community."
The proclamation, written by Paula Luckenbill, details why animals need protections in the city. "Birds, rabbits and fish... even wildlife. They have feelings and emotions just like people do and should be treated with a lot more respect than what a lot of people are choosing to do so."
The city council proclaimed the week as one to recognize the health, safety and life of every animal in the county. Local animal advocates say they want to bring animal abuse to light, especially as more community members speak up after local instances of animal abuse. "We are not going to allow cruelty, we are not going to sit by and not say anything anymore." Pritchett exclaims.
This comes after a Decatur man was charged with a felony and multiple misdemeanors in connection to multiple dogs being left out in the extreme cold. Luckenbill tells WAND News this incident was one of many that we might not have noticed saying, "that is just really the tip of the iceberg and I think it's so important for people two if you see something say something because these animals can't speak for themselves they need humans to help advocate for them."
The proclamation also emphasizes the connection between animal abuse and violence against humans, urging people to speak up to not only save the lives of animals but potentially humans as well. The community can call Macon County Animal Control or, if it's after hours, you can call Macon County Sheriff's Department.
Here are some resources in the community:
Luckenbill says, "we want people to feel comfortable reaching out to the resources that are here in Decatur." She adds, "There are places that will give you dog food, that will give you medical care, get your pet microchipped, we're a very caring community."
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.