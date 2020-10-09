SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two people, including a suspected dealer, were caught with drugs in Springfield Friday, deputies said.
The Sangamon County DIRT Team and Investigations Division executed a search warrant Friday at the residence of James H. Dyer, 46. They said this was after 6 a.m. at 1400 Mathew St. in Springfield.
According to authorities, more than one controlled buy of methamphetamine from Dyer had been completed.
Deputies said Dyer had $3,440 in cash, a stun gun (not a civilian model), 5 grams of meth, 1 gram of heroin and multiple unidentified prescription pills.
Deputies reported also finding 31-year-old Lindsey A. Huston, who is from the 100 block of Exeter Court in Springfield, in the same residence. They said she possessed 1.1 grams of heroin, 2 grams of meth and several unidentified pills.
Both suspects are in Sangamon County custody Friday afternoon. Dyer is charged with delivery of meth, possession of meth and possession of a weapon by a felon. Huston faces a possession of meth charge.
Authorities said the Sangamon County DIRT Team had served a search warrant at two locations, including the Mathew Street address, on Feb. 27, 2020. Dyer faced narcotics charges after that arrest and was out on bond when arrested Friday.
The Sangamon County Tactical Response Unit assisted the DIRT team.
