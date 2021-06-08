SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect who deputies said hit an ATV with a pickup truck and fled the scene of the crash is in custody.
A sworn statement from Shelby County authorities said a deputy responded at 7:24 p.m. Sunday to a crash at 1626 E. 1400 N. in Shelby County. Dispatch informed the deputy a pickup truck hit a Polaris and fled.
When he arrived, the deputy found a Polaris ATV with passenger side damage and a female victim laying on the ground. She had cuts and scrapes and seemed to be barely conscious, the deputy said.
The ATV driver said he was in the Polaris with his girlfriend and moving westbound on 1400 North when a pickup started to swerve toward his lane. He said he swerved into the opposite lane when the pickup truck driver, who authorities identified as Shelbyville man Brian J. Gray, 35, hit the passenger side of the ATV, where the girlfriend was sitting.
The female victim was thrown from the ATV and landed next to it. According to the ATV driver, the suspect drove his pickup a short distance east of the crash site and stopped. The ATV driver ran to the pickup truck, but the suspect did not get out of the vehicle or roll down his window. He then opened the door and asked Gray to call 911, deputies said, after which the pickup truck fled the scene.
Both victims in the crash were first taken to HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville. The female victim was airlifted to another hospital.
Deputies learned from a person at the scene that Gray was believed to be the pickup truck driver. They tracked him to his residence and asked him to come outside but were ignored as he sat inside with his father, the statement said. Authorities said Gray closed the blinds before they heard what sounded like the action of a shotgun, leading them to believe he was armed. They then moved for cover and Gray was asked to come out with the in-car PA system.
Authorities said Brian's father, Dale, left the residence about 20 minutes later and was placed in handcuffs. They said Brian had called dispatch and told the sheriff's office he was in Windsor and not home, even though deputies had seen him in the residence.
Brian talked to authorities on the phone and said he did nothing wrong, the statement said. He later exited the residence and was taken into custody.
Deputies reported looking through the window of a shed on the property and finding a pickup truck that matched the description given at the crash scene. They said it had major front-end damage.
Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Brian Gray's home and said they found multiple firearms and ammunition in a bedroom.
Brian Gray was charged on June 7 with two counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident (Class 4 felony), one count of unlawful possession of a firearm with a revoked FOID card (Class 3 felony) and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition with a revoked FOID card (Class A). An additional five counts were filed on June 8 alleging five counts of unlawful possession of a firearm with a revoked FOID card (Class 3 felony). Charges stem from a Shelbyville police investigation, prosecutors said.
Bail for Brian Gray is set at $50,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.