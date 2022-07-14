DEWITT COUNTY (WAND) - The DeWitt County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway after a dead dog was found in a creek.
According to DeWitt County Sheriff Mike Walker, the dog was found in a suitcase on July 1 along Green Valley Road just north of the creek.
The dog's body was transferred to the DeWitt County Animal Shelter pending the active investigation.
The Sheriff described the dog to be large, possibly a mastiff.
Residents who have evidence about the dog's death should call the DeWitt County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Walker added, deputies have been actively investigating the dog's death since July 1.
No arrest have been made.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
