MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A scammer has been claiming to be a Macon County sergeant in local calls, Macon County deputies said.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office said the suspected scammer has been calling people claiming to be "Sgt. Dale Pope with the Macon County Sheriff's Office." The caller is not Sgt. Pope, but is a suspected scammer.
Deputies said the caller leaves voice messages for residents to call him back about legal matters. The provided number has been (217)655-6564, but could be changed, deputies said.
These call types are typically associated with a caller telling a person they have a warrant for missed jury duty, or something similar.
"Please be advised that this is a scam and you should not call the number back," authorities said. "The caller will often ask for money over the phone and try to intimidate the caller. If you suspect that real law enforcement has attempted to call you, feel free to call the Macon County Sheriff's Office and ask directly for the officer."
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.