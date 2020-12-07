SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A deputy moved quickly to save a woman whose car had entered a frigid Shelbyville pond.
According to a press release, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office learned at about 12:45 p.m. on Dec. 3 about a 911 hang-up call that happened in the area of 1337 N. 1665 E. Road. in rural Shelbyville. They said Deputy Jesse Brandt responded to the residence, where he learned told nobody at that home had called 911.
Brandt then backed out of this residence and looked east, where he saw a vehicle in a pond about 15 yards from the roadway. He saw a hand waving from an occupant of the vehicle.
Authorities said Brandt requested other assistance via radio, then went into the water and tried to get the person out of the vehicle. He was slowed by the water's extreme cold, mud and the amount of water that had entered the car. It was up to the neck of the woman at that time.
Shelbyville Police Officer Joe Houk then arrived on the scene and worked with Brandt to help remove the woman from the car. Sgt. Justin Dudra also arrived to assist.
The woman was rescued through a car window and carried to the pond's edge, where authorities said ambulance, rescue and dive team officials were starting to arrive.
The rescued person, identified as Marilyn K. Harley, was transported to a local hospital and received care. She survived and has been released.
"Deputy Brandt's Office Houk and Sgt. Dudra's quick response, recognition of the severity of the situation and immediate actions resulted directly in saving the life of Mrs. Harley," a press release said. "A failure to act or action after delay could have led to tragic results."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.