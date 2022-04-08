DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Sugafix Designer Dessert Studio is set to open Saturday in downtown Decatur.
For 14 years, Mesha Fields has decorated cakes. Although that wasn't her first career, she said she started in pharmacy, but wasn't happy, so she decided to pursue a career in cake decorating.
"This made me happy and other people happy," she shared.
Her elaborate cakes were seen at weddings and children's birthday parties.
"I get to see people from weddings to baby showers to first birthdays," Fields said.
She eventually outgrew her space at home, but Fields wanted to do more than just cakes. She wanted to give Decatur an experience, which is why she opened Sugafix Designer Dessert Studio in downtown Decatur.
"I wanted to do something that no one has seen before," she said.
Customers will have the opportunity to purchase custom cakes, as well as build-your-own cupcakes, milkshakes and ice cream floats. There are 27 toppings customers can choose from. There is also an opportunity for customers to decorate six to 12 cupcakes and take decorating classes.
"We always hear the same thing, there is nothing to do in Decatur and I wanted to create a solution for that," Fields said.
Sugafix will open Saturday, April 9 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. for a sneak peek week. Fields said because of supply chain issues, she won't have everything in stock. Customers will have the opportunity to build their own cupcakes, milkshakes and floats and purchase decorating kits.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.