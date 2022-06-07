SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) -Diesel prices have gone up, affecting the transport of almost any good. The Mid-West Truckers Association said this is causing drivers to cut down on their routes and add a gas surcharge.
"Diesel prices went up over 20 cents a gallon in one week. Right now, it's about 550 a gallon," said Don Schaefer, executive director of Mid-West Truckers Association.
That cost means trucking companies are paying more attention to their costs and surcharges.
"If they don't have a fuel surcharge under their regular bill, there's no way that they're going to be in business for very long," Schaefer said.
He said that applies to any type of trucking route.
"It could be, you could be hauling grain for a farmer, you could be doing who knows what, you could be hauling sand for a construction site, you could be on a long term route," Schaefer added.
Next, he said drivers might have to start cutting down on trips.
"We're gonna get to that point where a lot of people are going to start saying, you know, maybe I'm not going to drive my car so many places. The same thing with guys and trucks. If I can't get a good rate for my truck, I'm going to park it, because I'm not going to drive it and lose money," Schaefer said.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.