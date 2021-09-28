SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - First responders and their families from all over Springfield gathered for a Blue Mass praying for the safety of first responders.
The Diocese of Springfield held the event at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Springfield.
Bishop Thomas John Paprocki said this is a special event where the prayers are specialized for first responders.
"We pray for the repose of the souls of those who gave their lives in the line of duty. We pray for thanksgiving for those who give so selflessly in their service of our community, and we pray for God's safety and protection for our law enforcement people, firefighters, and first responders," Paprocki said.
Organizers like retired Illinois State Police Officer Terry Lucas said they held the event near the feast day of St. Michael because he is significant to first responders.
"We wanted to have it on the feast day of St. Michael, the archangel who is the patron for all first responders. Myself as a career law enforcement guy, I wanted to get some recognition and show of support for our men and women who daily go out," Lucas said.
Lucas also said events like this show law enforcement they are cared about and respected.
"I think it was spiritually moving for them and allowed them to recognize that there is a great deal of support for our law enforcement community," he said.
The Diocese of Springfield will also host a Red and White Mass in the coming months, which prays for the health and safety of the legal professionals and medical workers, respectively.
