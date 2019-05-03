ILLINOIS (WAND) – A state disaster declaration is active for 34 counties after flooding in Illinois.
Two central Illinois counties, Cass and Morgan, are on the list. All counties are along the Mississippi and Illinois rivers.
“I have directed agency heads in my administration to ensure they are doing everything possible to help local communities prepare for and respond to the ongoing flooding risks across the state,” said Pritzker. “River levels are rapidly rising and with more precipitation in the forecast, many communities will need additional assistance. The State of Illinois is ready to help our communities as they work to protect our residents and critical infrastructure.”
State leaders say people in river communities are asked to be ready for possible evacuations if flood water reaches their homes. Record river crests, other evacuations, flood-related washouts and road buckling have been issues.
“Now is the time to get your family prepared,” said Illinois Emergency Management Agency Acting Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “Pack a bag with essentials such as clothes, medicine and other necessary items. Be sure to consider all members of your family, including your pets, and to follow instructions from your local emergency management officials.”
Work crews from the Illinois Department of Corrections are helping with sandbagging. Delivery of pumps, hoses and sandbags is handled by the Illinois Department of Transportation, while clean drinking water kits are coming from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The American Red Cross has worked to establish and identify shelters in affected areas.
Pritzker and over a dozen legislators were briefed by the IEMA Friday about the flooding.