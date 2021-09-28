MT. PULASKI, Ill. (WAND) -- A piece of Abraham Lincoln history in Mt. Pulaski is in need of your assistance.
The Mt. Pulaski Courthouse was built in 1848. It's the original site for where Lincoln practiced law. Everything inside including the flooring is nearly 175 years old. Recently, however, the courthouse recently underwent renovations to repaint the outside walls.
"Once it's gone and once it doesn't get taken care of - you can't get it back. History is important to preserve and when it is your own town's history," secretary of the Mt. Pulaski courthouse foundation, Julie Wubben, said.
The Mt. Pulaski Courthouse Foundation receives donations to preserve the historic landmark. But for the last two months, volunteers have been working without a site manager. The foundation is in need and one of the busiest times of the year for tourism is on its way.
"You want to share it with people who travel here. We have people who come from out of state who want to follow President Lincoln's legacy and we are here and we want to remain here so they can see an authentic part of his history," Wubben said.
You can visit the courthouse Tuesday through Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m.
