ATHENS, Ill. (WAND) - A dog owner is nervous now about letting her dog outside after it was shot with a bow.
On Feb. 21, Ashleigh Butler said she woke up and let her 6-year-old collie Carly outside to use the bathroom. It was minutes later when Carly came back inside.
Butler didn't think much of it, but felt it was a much shorter time outside than her dog usually spends outside in the morning.
"At first I was like, oh, maybe she didn't have to go, but then I saw blood on the floor," she said.
Butler started to inspect her dog. Recently, her garage burned down, so she wondered if Carly had got cut on scrap metal. It wasn't until she looked at Carly's chest when she noticed her dog was seriously hurt.
"I looked up and saw the two holes on her chest. I didn't know what had happened. I was confused," she said.
Moments later, Butler said there was a knock at her door. It was three women from Menard County Animal Control who came to check on her dog.
"They told me that my neighbor had called and he told them he had shot her (Carly) with a bow," Butler said.
Butler described the next moments as shock and confusion. Animal control packed Carly and her into their vehicle and took them to a veterinarian in Athens.
Carly suffered a wound to her upper and lower chest. Butler said there was a clear hole in her lower chest.
"For awhile I just started crying because I couldn't understand why he would do this," she said.
Last week, Menard County Sheriff's Deputies arrested S. Patrick Cannedy, 41. In a release, the Sheriff's Department said Cannedy had allegedly shot the dog with a compound bow. The dog was reportedly on his property at the time of the incident.
He was arrested on a charge of aggravated cruelty to an animal.
Butler said her property is right next to Cannedy's property. She explained they had a conflict before about the property line, but she never thought her dog would get hurt because of it.
"We've been here so long without any conflicts of any kind," she said.
WAND News reached out to the Menard County Sheriff's Department to ask if the dog was aggressive. They told WAND News they couldn't directly comment on the incident, but said they have not received any prior complaints of the dog being aggressive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.