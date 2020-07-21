Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.