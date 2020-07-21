(WAND) - Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores will no longer require customers to wear face coverings while shopping.
Two weeks ago, Dollar Tree Incorporated (which owns both chains) said shoppers, vendors, and employees had to wear masks.
Stores will still enforce mask-wearing if state or local laws mandate them.
The reversal comes as other chains like Walmart, Kroger, and Target have made face masks in stores mandatory.
