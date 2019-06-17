TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Two people are accused of stealing a donation jar that authorities say was meant to help veterans with disabilities.
A Facebook post from Christian County Crimestoppers says the two suspects, who appear to include one female and one male person in photos attached to this story, took the jar from Taylorville Kroger.
Police were unavailable for comment when WAND-TV called in an attempt to learn when this alleged theft happened.
Money in the jar was meant to help a disabled veterans’ group, per the post, which did not say how much money was taken.
Anyone with information is asked to call Christian County Crimestoppers at (217)824-9100.