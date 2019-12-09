SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A jar filled with cash for homeless veterans was stolen from a Springfield store.
Manager of Magro's Meat and Produce, Tracy Magro, said the store was collecting cash to give to homeless veterans in the community this holiday season.
"Nobody deserves to be homeless. I don't care what your situation is but when you've fought for our country and you've went above you beyond, those are the ones we really need to help," Magro said. "I've been working personally with Spring Street. They are so appreciative of anything they get. They really needed blankets, pillows and laundry baskets."
On Sunday afternoon, Magro said three men walked into the store and stole the jar containing all of the money.
"It was just a normal day, middle of the day, busy. They were in earlier in the morning, and they came back again and bought some stuff," Magro said. "When they went by, they grabbed the jug and out the door they went."
The store was able to pick up the three suspects on surveillance cameras.
"We do not know their names. All we know is, they live around here," Magro said. "I've had people contact me with names, but all I can do is turn it over to police.'"
Magro believes nearly $1,000 was stolen.
"It breaks my heart," Magro said. "Any time you wanna take away from somebody that already doesn't have anything; you cant get any lower than that."
Anyone who recognizes any of the suspects is encouraged to call the Springfield Police Department.
Magro is still collecting donations for homeless veterans through Jan. 1.