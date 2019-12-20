MT. PULASKI, Ill. (WAND) – All past due lunch accounts have been paid at Mt. Pulaski Grade School with the help of an anonymous donor.
The unnamed donor made the gift to the school Friday. School officials applied the gift to all accounts on Friday afternoon.
There will be no students starting 2020 with a negative lunch account balance, a Facebook post from the school said.
“We sincerely thank this donor for their thoughtful gift and wish all families in the district a happy holiday season,” the post said.
Anyone with questions or comments should contact the superintendent’s office at (217)792-7222.