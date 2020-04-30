SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Donnie B's Comedy Club is closing its Westside Pub & Grill and will relocate the club.
The owner posted on Facebook that COVID-19 has heavily affected their business.
The club relies on live event ticket sales and operates a restaurant and bar in addition to the comedy club.
Westside Pub & Grill restaurant and bar operations will be closed permanently.
The Comedy Club will go on with a new location, the owner said. That location is still yet to be determined.
"With so much uncertainty around when that will be or what type of restrictions will be put on live events, we can not say when or where that will be. I thank you for all of your support through our 21 years of comedy in Springfield, and I look forward to seeing you in the future," he posted.
The club is selling equipment and furniture from the restaurant and kitchen. If you are interested in any of the items, see the post below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.