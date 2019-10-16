DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Dove is taking applications for the Christmas Baskets program.
Applications will be available on Oct. 16, Nov. 14 and Nov. 19 only.
- Wednesday Oct. 16, 8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Thursday Nov. 14, 2019 8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Tuesday Nov.19, 2019 8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Qualifying residents can go to Dove Inc. at 302 S. Union Street in the Dean Simcox Room. You are asked to park in the parking lot behind the building following the East Entrance signs. There will be a sign on the door for entry. No over the phone applications will be accepted.
The basket drive is a combined effort with the Northeast Community Food Fund. It is also supported by local business, churches and groups throughout the community. The baskets provide food and gifts to over 300 households each holiday season.
If you are signing up to qualify please bring proof of income, current WIC book and current medical card. You must also show a valid photo ID for every adult living in the home and birth certificate for every child living in the home.
For questions contact Dove Inc.