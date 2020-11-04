DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is searching for two men who they consider armed and dangerous involved in a shooting Sunday.
Police are searching for 28-year old Dale Fleming. Police have issued an arrest warrant on a charge of attempted murder.
Police are also searching for the man caught in surveillance video who they have not yet identified. Police say he arrived at the scene in a red Ford Fusion with tinted windows.
Police believe the two suspects are connected to a shooting Sunday in the 1200 block of East Hickory Street. At 1:14 p.m. the Decatur Police Department was called to the block for a report of shots fired. As police arrived on scene they were notified that a 27-year old man arrived at St. Mary's hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say the man arrived in a vehicle that had multiple bullet holes. The victim is expected to be OK.
During the investigation, officers canvassing the area located cartridge casings on the front porch of 1267 East Hickory Street. A search warrant was obtained for the residence and suspected cocaine, ammunition and additional casings were recovered. Police believe both Fleming and the suspect caught in the surveillance were responsible for shooting at the victim was inside.
The Decatur Police department stress both men should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information as to his identity, the whereabouts of Fleming, or information about this crime is encouraged to contact the DPD Detective Bureau at 217424-2734 and speak with either Detective Hitchens or Detective Siefman. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS.
