DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools announced a new principal for South Shores Elementary.
The school will see Kristi Mullinix take over for Geneka Gully after a unanimous 6-0 vote, with one absent. Gully will become a "floating" or "substitute principal," officials said.
Mullinix is moving to this role from the position of assistant principal at the Dennis Lab School Kaleidoscope campus.
After being chosen, Mullinix thanked the board for "this awesome opportunity." She called the role a dream job after teaching there for 17 years and going to school there herself.
Mullinix will make a salary of $101,473, school board documents said. Her contract will run to June 30, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.