DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Public School students have returned for the semester. In less than a month, police have been called out to the district high schools and middle schools several times for violent encounters.
"The beginning of the school year is always our most difficult time of the year," Chief Shane Brandel told WAND News.
In at least one fight at MacArthur and Eisenhower High Schools, School Resource Officers (SROs) had to use mace to get a crowd of students under control.
"If they don't take preventative measures or defensive measures, before they make physical contact- what you're basically asking them to do is to get into a physical fight with juveniles," Chief Brandel explained.
Chief Brandel said while SROs never want to use pepper spray on students, it can be the fastest and safest way to stop a large fight.
"Because if we let it go on and on- somebody is going to get hurt. Because the officer can't handle 6 people at once," Chief Brandel added.
Parents told WAND News, violence is already taking away from students who are there to learn.
"My daughter is trying to get an education here as well. So if they're going to have all these fights disrupting everything and spraying pepper spray- my daughter isn't getting a real education through all of that," Kali Jones, a Decatur mom, explained. Jones has students at Eisenhower High School and Stephen Decatur Middle School.
Superintendent Dr. Rochelle Clark said that's why her staff is taking action.
"We're here to not only learn- but have a good time learning. But at the same time when you have kids that are going to disrupt the learning environment- they're going to be dealt with accordingly," Dr. Clark explained.
She said students involved in fights have been disciplined. They are also having intervention meetings with families before a student returns to school.
"If we suspended a student, for whatever reason, they are coming back with the parents and we're having that reset moment, that conversation. Because they need to understand we're going to have to remove you if its egregious enough," Dr. Clark added.
She said she hopes these early interventions and police action will stop fights from getting worse. But she is also preparing in case things do not get better.
"I am hoping that things will change, but I'm also starting conversations about next steps- because you should always be prepared," Dr. Clark said.
Jones and other parents told WAND News, they want to see ISBE give districts more flexibility to suspend and expel problem students.
"They are just like 'ok slap on the wrist, I'll be back tomorrow to do it again'. And they don't care what they're interrupting because those are the type of kids that aren't here for an education," Jones explained.
Both Dr. Clark and Chief Brandel are now asking parents to step up and help.
"The police have a role to play, the district has a role to play, and parent have a role to play. At what point are we going to ask parents to be parents?" Chief Brandel said.
"We're talking to kids about expectations- parents can you please reinforce those? Because together is the only way we're going to change it," Dr. Clark added.
Dr. Clark said she is not ready to share what next steps the district may be taking, but is expected to make an announcement soon.
WAND News will continue following this developing story.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.