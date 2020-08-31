TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Taylorville drive-thru coffee shop saw business booming during its Monday grand opening!
The Coffee Can Drive Thru, located at 800 W. Springfield Road, had cars lined up outside as people looked to satisfy their coffee cravings. In a Facebook post, owners said they were busy the full day Monday.
"What else is there to say Taylorville besides WOW!" the post said. "You guys sure do know how to make some girls feel the love! We were busy from open to close and loved every minute of it! Thank you all so so much for your love and support!"
Customers can buy coffee, espresso, mini doughnuts and more at The Coffee Can. It is open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on a Monday-Saturday schedule. Click here for more information about the business.
