SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police say they found drugs and firearms while serving a search warrant in Springfield.
The search was conducted in the 2600 block of S. 9th St., officers say, when they found heroin, cocaine and two handguns in the home of 42-year-old Damione Champion. Police arrested Champion at that scene.
Officers initially told WAND-TV the person arrested was a man at a younger age, but a corrected press release changed the information.
The suspect is charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
Champion is behind bars Friday in the Sangamon County Jail.
NOTE: WAND-TV has not heard back from Springfield police in a request to obtain Champion's mug shot photo.