CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - It is now time for the primary election in Champaign County and county officials are urging you to head to the polls.
WAND spoke with county clerk Aaron Ammons to see how the many people had already submitted their ballots.
"There have been about 500 people come vote in person and about 2,000 people have sent their ballots through the mail so about 2,500 people have voted so far.
There are multiple voting activist groups out there helping people register to vote as well.
Ann Prisland with the League of Women Voters said, "Our goal is to encourage and inform the citizenry of people who understand civic issues and are interested and motivated to vote."
With voting ending on June 28th, there are still about two weeks left to cast your vote.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.