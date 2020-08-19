CHRISMAN, Ill. (WAND) - An employee of Chrisman Elementary School in Edgar County has tested positive for COVID-19.
School leaders said they were notified about the positive case Wednesday evening. The Edgar County Public Health Department has been notified and is working to notify families who have been exposed to this person through contact tracing.
Leaders said there is no reason for a parent to think their child has been exposed if they are not notified.
"We just wanted to be transparent and keep everyone informed," a Facebook post said.
